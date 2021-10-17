Bhopal: JUDA calls off strike after counter FIR against attendants in doctors’ manhandling case

Bhopal: Junior doctors, who had gone on strike against manhandling by attendants in Kamla Raja Hospital(KRH), Gwalior, have called off strike on Saturday evening after a counter FIR was registered against patient’s attendants. Junior doctors were on strike in protest against manhandling by attendants. However, junior doctors also thrashed attendants in Phulbag area under Padav police station.

JUDA state president Dr Arvind Meena confirmed it stating that clash and manhandling by patients’ attendants has become routine norm in government hospitals. Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang had assured JUDA for establishing police chowki at hospitals attached to medical colleges but so far nothing has been done by administration in this regard, Dr Meena said.

According to report, dispute erupted at time of blood transfusion when attendants manhandled junior doctors over blood transfusion and threatened to see them in Phulbag areas as they (attendants) were from same areas. Initially, attendants had complained against junior resident doctors with dean over their alleged lethargic attitude. It irked junior doctors who protested but attendants manhandled them on intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

On Friday morning, junior doctors trouped to Phulbag area and made call to attendants as mobile number was mentioned on slip for blood transfusion. Attendants and others appeared and junior doctors who were 50 in number thrashed attendants brutally and damaged the vehicles. Video went viral in social media. In the meantime, police rushed to spot. Attendants approached Padav police station where junior doctors too approached. Police registered FIR and counter FIR. Junior doctors also visited Kampu police station for FIR against attainders on ground of intervening official work.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:18 AM IST