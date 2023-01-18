Bhopal: Jashn-e-Urdu begins with Bait Bazi, Sufi dance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Jashn-e-Urdu began with Bait Bazi, Subai Mushaira, Sufi dance and speech on the role of future India and literature at Gauhar Mahal in the city on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy organised the event. Director of Akademi Nusrat Mehdi, highlighted the objectives of the event.

The first session of the first day started with Bait Bazi contest in which 10 teams from Bhopal participated. The juries were senior poets Ayaz Qamar, Khalida Siddiqui and Parveen Kaif.

Firoz Khan and Abdul Rehman of Team Taj Bhopali bagged first position whereas Sarfaraz Ali and Salman Ansari of Team Hasrat Mohani and Afia Khan and Poornima Singh Iram of Team Kaif Bhopali secured the second and the third position respectively.

The winners of Talaash-e-Jauhar presented Kalams under Subai Mushaira in the second session. Poets Zia Farooqui and Qazi Malik Naved were present as experts. The mushaira was presided over by poet Zafar Sahbai .

In the third session, a lecture was held on the Role of India and Literature in the future. It was presided over by writer and retired additional chief secretary Manoj Srivastava. Litterateur Nauman Khan and poet Abbas Raza Nayyar expressed views on the topic.

The fourth session ended with a musical performance by Sanjay Dwivedi of Dhuruva Band and Sufi dance by Rani Khanam and group from New Delhi.

