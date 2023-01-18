Bhopal: Leader of Opposition objects to Narela proposal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sabista Asif Zaki has objected to the proposal worth Rs 58 crore, which is meant for construction of drains in Narela Assembly constituency. This proposal is going to come up in next BMC council meeting for approval.

Addressing the press conference, Sabista Asif Zaki said that Congress corporators would protest against the proposal and would not allow to hold municipal council meetings.

She said that either rest of Assembly seats of Bhopal should be given money as has been proposed for Narela or the sum proposed for Narela Assembly constituency for construction of drains should be equally divided for remaining Assembly seats in Bhopal district.

She said Mayor Malti Rai should have a big heart and should see entire city with the same eye. She said that discrimination would be brought before the people.

Later, Congress corporators met BJP MLAs Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma and gave memorandum to them.

