Bhopal: Is digital world curse or a boon, asks joint collector Rajesh Gupta

Bhopal: Function was organised at St Rafael Co-Ed School on Monday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Joint Collector Rajesh Gupta said that in his childhood, a question was often raised whether science was a curse or a boon. In today's time, the question is whether digital world is a curse or a boon, he added.

Gupta was speaking at a function themed on Our Generation -Digital Generation at St Rafael Co-Ed School in the city on Monday. It was part of a campaign for children of Bagmugalia and Jatkhedi. Uday Social Development Society organised the event to mark National Girl Child Day, which is celebrated on January 24. Gupta inspired the children by reciting poems he composed.

Sister Roslin, joint director of Uday, Sister Shiny, administrator of Uday, were present as chief guests. Sister Roslin, joint-director of Uday Society, said that Indira Gandhi became India's first woman minister on January 24.

Cultural programmes were presented by girls. They included poetry, drama, dance and speech. Uday Society imparts education to children of Bagmugalia and Jatkhedi through non-formal classes.

