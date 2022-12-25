DU: Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board releases third PG admission list, details here

Delhi University | PTI

New Delhi: A third postgraduate admission list was released by the Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB). Admission.uod.ac.in is hosting the NCWEB PG 3rd admission list.

The programmes for which the education board has made the third admission list available include MTech Microwave Electronics, MA Applied Psychology, MA Bengali, MA Comparative Indian Literature, MA East Asian Studies, MA Economics, MA English, MA Environmental Studies, MA French, MA Geography, MA German, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Japanese, MA Linguistics, MA Persian, MA Political Science, MA Psychology, MA Sociology, MA Social Work, MSc Chemistry, MSc Computer Science and MSc Physics.

The applying date for the same is December 27, 2022 and 28, is the last date for the admission list. Candidates can login to PG admission portal for making payment online. The education board will verify and approve the admission of the students.

Steps to check the admission list

Candidates can login to the DU admission 2022 portal- admission.uod.ac.in, click NCWEB from the homepage, the click on the “DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 list” link, as list of courses and admission list will be displayed, candidates can then click on the required DU PG NCWEB third admission list 2022 and download the NCWEB 3rd merit list for future reference.