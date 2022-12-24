e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU PG Counselling 2022: Final date to 'accept' seats against spot round today

DU PG Counselling 2022: Final date to 'accept' seats against spot round today

The fee payment window for DU PG admissions 2022 will close on December 25, 11:59 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
DU PG Counselling 2022: Final date to 'accept' seats against spot round today |
Follow us on

New Delhi: Delhi University is going to close the window to 'accept' allocated seats against DU PG admissions 2022 today, December 24. Shortlisted candidates can accept allocation through the official website – admission.uod.ac.in till 5 pm.

The colleges will complete the online verification and approval against the DU PG admissions 2022 by 5 pm, today. The fee payment window will close on December 25, 11:59 pm. If candidates fail to pay the fees aginst this round within the mentioned time, their allotment will stand cancelled by the university.

Read Also
Will DU conduct PG admissions through CUET this year? Here's what we know so far
article-image

Important dates for DU PG Admissions 2022:

  • Verification of candidates' applications - December 22, 2023, to December 24, 2023.

  • Fee payment process - December 25, 2022 (11:59 am)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: State government builds first KG to PG campus

Telangana: State government builds first KG to PG campus

Uttar Pradesh: School calls occultist to treat students; NHRC sends notice

Uttar Pradesh: School calls occultist to treat students; NHRC sends notice

Kerala: University to give 60-day maternity leave to pregnant students

Kerala: University to give 60-day maternity leave to pregnant students

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declares to construct 100 new hostels for SC, ST students

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declares to construct 100 new hostels for SC, ST students

Country creating futuristic education through NEP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Country creating futuristic education through NEP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi