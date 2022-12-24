DU PG Counselling 2022: Final date to 'accept' seats against spot round today |

New Delhi: Delhi University is going to close the window to 'accept' allocated seats against DU PG admissions 2022 today, December 24. Shortlisted candidates can accept allocation through the official website – admission.uod.ac.in till 5 pm.

The colleges will complete the online verification and approval against the DU PG admissions 2022 by 5 pm, today. The fee payment window will close on December 25, 11:59 pm. If candidates fail to pay the fees aginst this round within the mentioned time, their allotment will stand cancelled by the university.

Important dates for DU PG Admissions 2022:

Verification of candidates' applications - December 22, 2023, to December 24, 2023.

Fee payment process - December 25, 2022 (11:59 am)