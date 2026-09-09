Bhopal Intern Doctors Protest: 'Sad And Condemnable,' Health Minister Rajendra Shukla On Police Using Water Cannon & Lathi Charge On Students; Two Cops Line Attached |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MBBS interns in Madhya Pradesh called off their protest after the state government announced a 50% hike in their monthly stipend, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Shukla said happiness was visible on the faces of intern doctors after the announcement of the interns doctors’ stipend hike. He also assured them that no action would be taken against any intern over the MBBS interns’ protest.

आज मंत्रालय में इंटर्न्स, जूडा एवं एमटीए के प्रतिनिधिमंडल से विभिन्न विषयों पर सार्थक एवं सकारात्मक चर्चा हुई। छात्रों ने शांतिपूर्वक अपनी बात रखी, उनके साथ हुई बल प्रयोग की घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। प्रकरण में प्रारंभिक दृष्टि से पाए गए दो पुलिसकर्मियों को लाइन अटैच किया गया है… pic.twitter.com/t0tysWqVBU — Rajendra Shukla (@rshuklabjp) September 9, 2026

Police action on intern doctors condemned

Referring to the alleged police action against Bhopal intern doctors, Shukla called the incident ‘sad and condemnable’. He said the students had protested peacefully on the campus and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was upset over the way they were treated.

Bhopal police use water cannon on protesting doctors demanding stipend hike from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000....#bhopal #doctors #protest pic.twitter.com/xKg0gLYRWF — Deepak (@m__deepak) September 8, 2026

In a post on X, Rajendra Shukla said two police personnel found prima facie responsible had been attached to the police lines. An investigation team was also formed to probe the incident, and he said further action would be taken based on its findings.

Shukla assured the delegation that proper arrangements would be made for the treatment of students injured during the Bhopal MBBS interns’ protest.

“In a democracy, every individual has the right to express their views peacefully, and the government is working with sensitivity to protect the interests of students and resolve their problems,” he said.

Medical interns continue to stage protest in Bhopal, demand hike in monthly stipend from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000.



According to the delegation of interns, there are 3,655 MBBS interns in government and private medical colleges in the state, of which 2,055 are studying in government… pic.twitter.com/fxzgp5TY7x — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 9, 2026

Stipend raised by 50%

Shukla said discussions on increasing the monthly stipend for MBBS interns were already underway, although no fixed timeline had been set for the decision.

He added that CM Yadav had continuously monitored the matter despite being abroad. The decision to approve the 50% stipend hike for MP medical interns was taken on the Chief Minister’s instructions.

Delegations representing the interns, the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) and the Medical Teachers’ Association (MTA) held discussions with Rajendra Shukla at the ministry and presented their concerns peacefully.

Focus on rural healthcare

The meeting also focused on strengthening rural healthcare in Madhya Pradesh and encouraging young doctors to serve in rural areas.

Shukla said the state government’s memorandum of understanding with Sewankur Bharat aimed to further strengthen healthcare services in rural areas.

He urged young doctors to work in rural areas with sensitivity and a spirit of service. He said such work would help them understand people’s needs while gaining valuable practical experience.

Following the government’s decision, the medical association and junior doctors announced that they would call off the MP medical interns’ protest.

— Filed by WebDesk