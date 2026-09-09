Bhopal Intern Doctor Protest: Gen-Z Docs Play UNO And Cricket, Celebrate Birthday During Protest | VIDEO

Bhopal Inter Doctor Protest: GenZ Docs Play UNO And Cricket, Celebrate Birthday During Protest | VIDEO | Youtube

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The protest by intern doctors in Bhopal reflected a changing style of agitation among Gen Z, where demonstrations have evolved into spaces blending dissent with daily life and community activities. Similar to the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, the Bhopal intern doctors protest site became a place where protesters raised their demands while engaging in everyday activities. Visuals from the protest showed interns sitting on mats, playing UNO and cricekt, sharing food and interacting with each other.

Some protesters also celebrated a birthday at the protest site, while others cleaned the area to maintain hygiene. The relaxed yet determined approach drew attention on social media, highlighting how young protesters used humour, solidarity and collective participation to amplify their concerns.

Several videos of the Bhopal doctors protest surfaced on social media, went viral and garnered support from netizens.

Reason behind Bhopal intern doctors protest

Medical interns across Madhya Pradesh continued their protest demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000. The agitation intensified on Monday after police used water cannons against interns outside Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital, allegedly injuring several protesters.

The interns demanded ₹1.5 lakh compensation for each injured protester and action against the police personnel involved in the incident. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar ordered an inquiry into the incident as the protesters continued pressing for both a stipend hike and accountability over the police action.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Bhopal citizens face traffic disruption during MBBS intern protest

The Bhopal MBBS intern protest continued on Wednesday, with medical interns demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000.

The protesters blocked nearly a one-kilometre stretch between Retghat Square and Dargah on VIP Road, leaving only one side open and disrupting traffic movement. Police deployed barricades to manage vehicles.

FP Photo

FP Photo

The interns said Madhya Pradesh has 3,655 MBBS interns, including 2,055 interns in government colleges, and vowed to continue the agitation until the government provides a written assurance on their demand.

The Bhopal doctors protest has drawn attention not only over the demand for a stipend hike but also over issues related to police action, accountability and the changing nature of youth-led demonstrations.