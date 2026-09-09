Bhopal Medical Interns Protest: With 50% Hike, MBBS Interns Reach Agreement With State Govt; Will Now Get ₹21,500 As Monthly Stipend

Bhopal Intern Doctors’ Protest: 1.5Km Long Jam From VIP Road To Polytechnic Square As Medicos Demand Stipend Hike; Police Use Water Cannons To Stop March Towards CM Residence | VIDEO | X

MP medical interns protest: MBBS interns will shortly call off the protest, after reaching agreement with the state government over the monthly stipend hike in Bhopal. MP Medical interns have agreed to a 50% hike in their stipend on Day-3 Wednesday. An agreement was reached between a delegation of interns and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.

The official order regarding the stipend hike is likely to be issued by this evening.

₹21,500 stipend for MBBS interns

The medical interns will now get a monthly stipend of Rs 21,500. They are currently getting only Rs 14000, and were demanding to double it to Rs 30,000 a month due to rising inflation.

Gandhi Medical College interns protest

Notably, MBBS final year students of Gandhi Medical College interns began protest on Monday, September 7, demanding a hike in their monthly stipend.

This is a Breaking News. More Updates will follow.

(With Inputs From Staff Reporter)