Bhopal in red zone; no additional relaxation during lockdown: Administration

BHOPAL: Despite central government’s order to open shops in residential areas during the lockdown, state capital will not get any additional relaxation. This is because Bhopal is in red zone. In last 24 hours, it has recorded 57 positive corona cases. On Saturday, 21 new positive cases were reported till noon, which took the total tally to 386.

District collector Tarun Pithode said there will be no additional relaxation till May 3 but shops allowed to remain open will continue to operate. Similarly, vegetables, milk supply will continue.

The union government has ordered to re-open shops amidst ongoing nation-wide lock down with 50 per cent staff. The norms of lockdown, social distancing will remain in force.

The state capital has seven hotspots - Jahangirabad, TT Nagar, Ashoka Garden, Nehru Nagar, Aishbag, few colonies in Kolar and Shivaji Nagar as these areas reported positive cases in bulk.

In last one week, state capital saw major jump in positive cases. Jahangirabad continues to lead in positive cases. More positive cases have been reported within families.

Hamidia Hospital and Gandhi Medical College have emerged as new hotspots as 70 staff members including doctors, consultants and medical interns have been quarantined after eight doctors and interns tested positive. Nearly 500 medicos of Hamidia Hospital, Sultania Hospital and Indira Gandhi Hospital are under scanner.

Health department is infected with coronavirus as over 50 per cent of total positive cases are from the department. Nearly 40 policemen and an equal number of their family members are infected leaving police department high and dry.

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said it is up to district administration to decide whether to open shops with 50 per cent strength. “Bhopal is not a safe zone. So, the collector has decided not to provide additional relaxation,” he remarked.