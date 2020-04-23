Toddler, three cops among 25 test corona positive in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The state capital on Thursday added 25 more positive cases in the coronavirus tally taking the total to 328.

Eight of a family have been tested positive in Nawab Colony, Ashoka Garden on Thursday. Besides, three policemen, including Cyber cell constable and eight-month-old boy, are among 25 who tested positive in Bhopal on Thursday.

Six positive cases have been reported from Police Line, Shahjahanabad. Three policemen and their family members have been tested positive. Five positive cases have been reported from Jahangirabad. TT Nagar and Managwal areas recorded two each positive cases while Koh-e-Fiza and Kamla Nagar reported one each positive case.

Cyber cell constable who had gone to Ghodadongri, Betul, three months ago, tested positive on Thursday. Two other policemen also tested positive for the deadly virus. So far 35 policemen of eight police stations and same number of their family members have been found infected in Bhopal.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “25 persons have been tested positive today. All of them are admitted in Chirayu Hospital and their contact history is being traced. So far only seven deaths have been recorded. Meanwhile, 78 patients have been cured and discharged from AIIMS, Chirayu and Bansal Hospital.”

35 cops infected with coronavirus: IG

IG Upendra Jain said, “35 policemen and same number of their family members have been tested positive so far in Bhopal. Markaz Jamaatis are one of reasons behind COVID-19 infection in police department. Initially, policemen visited Masjids to check Jamaatis and they became infected. Secondly, police personnel deployed in containment areas and they came across survey teams and medicos. Then they came in contact with their family members and other policemen during duty hours. So there are four reasons for corons infection in police department but Jamaatis are one of them.”