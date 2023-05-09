Bhopal: In city, Manipur natives are worried for kin back home

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People from Manipur living in Bhopal are worried about their relatives because of the ethnic violence in their home state. With line of communication down and internet connection being snapped due to the unrest, the Manipur natives here are unable to contact their families back home. They want immediate end of the violence and a peaceful solution to the current problems.

Fifty-five people have been killed, hundreds hospitalised and 23,000 displaced since violence broke out between members of the Kuki and Meitei ethnic groups on May 3.

Museum Associate at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, N Skmacha Singh, who has been living in Bhopal for 13 years, talking to Free Press said that they are shocked by the bloodshed. “We are unable to sleep for many nights as our family members including 80-year-old parents, brothers and their wives and children are in trouble. Our home is not burnt but they have no dare to live there.” he says, adding that “They are not in very good condition. I am sending money but they are not getting it as the ATM is not working there. I am the bread-winner of my family. So I am planning to go to my hometown as soon as possible.”

Singh further says that both the communities have been living together for many years peacefully but didn’t know how such an incident happened suddenly. “It is very good that the paramilitary force came and now the condition is under control comparatively. I would like to request the people of both communities that don’t be more violent and solve the issue peacefully.”

Assistant Director, National Archives of India, Bhopal Circle, N Raju Singh said that he came to know about the incident through media and was quite upset by it. “My house is not affected by the violence but my family members including father, brothers and sisters living there are scared,” he said. “Violence is not a solution. Only dialogue can solve such problems. ,” he adds.

“I am calling my family members but unable to talk to them as internet connection has been snapped there due to violence, I am very tensed about their well-being,” says a Manipuri Kayaking player who has been living in Bhopal for 10 years.