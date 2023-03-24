Indore: Manipur youth delegates visit ancient town, interact with CM

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Yuva Sangam, the youth delegates from Manipur in the last two days visited Ujjain, the ancient town, and also took the opportunity to interact with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.

On the second of their visit on Wednesday, they visited Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor in Ujjain.

They witnessed the world-class architecture of the corridor and saw the special emphasis placed on the conservation and restoration of heritage structures. They also walked through the Mahakal Path containing 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (dance form) of Lord Shiva.

They also saw many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva.

Later the delegates visited Sandipani Ashram and University to learn the Vedic history of Maharishi Sandipani, Shree Krishna and Balaram. The delegates also visited the Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan, Ujjain.

“The visitors were informed about the preservation, conservation and development of the oral tradition of Vedic studies, study of the Vedas through Pathashalas, creation and promotion of research facilities so as to bring out the rich wealth of knowledge contained in the Vedas and to relate it to the contemporary needs,” said a press release issued by IIT Indore which is hosting the youth delegates from Manipur.

“The last part of the visit was to the Varahmira Astronomical Observatory, Dongla. The delegates visited this observatory and gained first-hand knowledge of the intersection of the Tropic of Cancer and ancient time meridian. Further, they could also see various stars, planets and moon through the telescope fitted in the observatory,” the release said.

On the third day of their visit, the delegates visited the city of lakes, Bhopal. They visited MANIT Bhopal and interacted with the students. They also had the opportunity to interact with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Read Also Indore: SOP issued to check rise of bogus firms in GST registration