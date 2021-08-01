Bhopal: Illicit liquor worth Rs 12 lakh seized, whisky brought from Haryana

Bhopal: The excise department seized liquor brought here from Haryana on Saturday. The teams led by excise official Sajendra Mori arrested four persons in separate actions. The illicit liquor brought from Haryana has raised doubts that it may be spurious. This is alarming in wake of incident recently reported in Indore where spurious liquor caused deaths.

Over 200 litres of branded whisky were seized from possession of accused. During raids, the sleuths seized 74 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1.50 lakh from accused Ram Naresh. He was arrested from State Bank square. The team signalled the accused to stop at the square. He was carrying bottles inside a carton, said the officials.

As the teams asked him to stop, he tried to run away leaving bottles but was held and booked under Excise Act.

In another raid, the excise teams booked local resident Mazhar Khan with 72 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1 lakh from railway station. He was waiting for customers at the railway station with bottles. The bottles were hidden inside cartons. He was also booked under the Sections 34 (1) and (2) of the MP Excise Act.

In a separate action, excise sub inspector (SI) Seema Kashishia seized a car and 145 bottles of liquor from Govind Kukreja, 58, and Ram Prasad, 18, from their houses in Lalghati and Idgah Hills. The total seizure is worth over Rs 12 lakh, said excise department.

The excise department said action will continue against illicit liquor in the district. The cases have been forwarded to the local police stations where the accused will be quizzed about their accomplices in the supply.