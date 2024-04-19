 Bhopal: IISERs Open Admissions For 2024-25
Bhopal: IISERs Open Admissions For 2024-25

The online application window will remain open till May 13, and the entrance test is scheduled to be held on June 9 (Sunday).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have initiated application process for admission to BS-MS (dual degree) and four-year BS degree programmes.

The online application window will remain open till May 13, and the entrance test is scheduled to be held on June 9 (Sunday). Applicants with Indian citizenship, Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), and foreign nationals are eligible to apply for the IAT 2024.

Examination centres and other details related to IISER Aptitude Test are available on the website.

Sunil Garg appointed chief advisor BHOPAL Social worker and chairman of Shri Ram Ad Agency Sunil Garg has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to the General Assembly of Madhya Pradesh Agrawal Mahasabha. His tenure will last till his presidential term. Provincial president of the Mahasabha, DP Goyal was present on the occasion.

Differently-abled, senior citizens rally for 100% voting

Differently-abled persons and senior citizens took part in a fun walkathon at the Boat Club in the city on Friday to ensure 100% participation in the Lok Sabha elections. They took out a rally of 500 metres and raised slogans of voter awareness and appealed to the voters to vote.

At the conclusion of the fun walkathon, an oath of voting was administered to all the disabled and elderly voters. Deepti Patwa, director of Umang Deep Sanstha administered the oath of voting to deaf and dumb persons through sign language. The event was organised in collaboration with SVEEP and the social justice department.

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1: 63.25% Turnout Till 5 pm

Kingpin Of Flesh Trade Racket Held In Connection With Call Girl's Murder

Bhopal: BMC Reintroduces Night Sweeping In Key Markets

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held For Burglary, Booty Worth Rs 3L Recovered

