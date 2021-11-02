Bhopal: If water not conserved, future generations will face threat to life, says Governor

Bhopal: Governor Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel said here on Tuesday that quantity of water on the earth was limited. If it was not conserved, future generations will face threat to life. Therefore, it is very important that water is not misused in our daily activities, as per a release from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor was addressing Diwali welcome function at Sandipani Auditorium of Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Officials and employees of Raj Bhavan including principal secretary to the Governor DP Ahuja were present in the programme.

“Deepawali is a festival, which is important from spiritual and practical point of view. It is a festival of sharing happiness. Celebrate it by spreading the light of happiness in the lives of others,” he added.

He said festivals have had special significance in Indian culture, celebrated according to different seasons in the country. “Festivals give an opportunity to celebrate happiness with family in today's busy life. It is also an opportunity to pass on our traditions and cultural heritage to future generations”, he said.

He said that it was responsibility of the parents to inculcate values ​​in the children. That’s why, it was necessary that parents’ speech and behaviour should infuse good values ​​to children.

ALSO READ Inflation is a Diwali gift to people by Modi govt, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:00 PM IST