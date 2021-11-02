Inflation is a Diwali gift to people by Modi govt, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took a jibe at the Prime Minister on the issues of inflation and said that it is a Diwali gift to the people from the Modi government.



He tweeted, "The 75th year of independence will always be remembered for the record increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. Looking at the way the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, edible oil and vegetables are increasing, it seems that the Modi government has given a 'Diwali gift' of inflation to the people".



He said that earlier, the governments used to try to minimize the inflation on festivals so that the common people could celebrate the festival with joy and happiness but just 3 days before Diwali, the Modi government has made arrangements to make sweets expensive on Diwali by increasing the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 266. Petrol is Rs 116 per liter and diesel is Rs 108 per liter. Domestic LPG gas cylinder has increased from Rs 598 to Rs 305 to Rs 903 in a year.



Gehlot said, "Our government has distributed scooters to talented girl students to facilitate college transportation, but the girls are asking the Modi government how to buy such expensive petrol?"

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:07 PM IST