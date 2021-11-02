Rajasthan bypolls: Congress wins Dhariawad assembly seat with 18,725 votes; BJP third after INC and an Independent

Congress won the Dhariawad assembly seat with 18,725 votes. Here, BJP is third after INC and an Independent. In the Vallabhnagar assembly constituency, Congress is leading with a margin of 18,249 votes Here, BJP is fourth after INC, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and an Independent.

Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat were leading in both the Assembly bypoll seats in Rajasthan, the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawa, with the BJP a distant fourth in the former.

The final voter turnout in Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) was 69.38, while the figure for the Vallabhnagar seat was 71.45 percent. In both the constituencies, 70.41 percent of polling was recorded.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prior to the polls, Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot projected a united face by traveling together in a helicopter along with Congress general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to address rallies in both the constituencies during nomination filing by the party candidates.

(with inputs from sources)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mizoram bypolls: Ruling Mizo National Front wins lone Assembly seat in Tuirial

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 03:53 PM IST