 Bhopal: IDBI Opens Branch In Dabra
Bhopal: IDBI Opens Branch In Dabra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new branch of Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has opened in Dabra, Gwalior. CGM and Zonal Head, Bhopal Zone Aashutosh Kumar inaugurated it.

GM, DZH, Sanjay S Kumar, Hemant Kumar Mamoriya, Regional Head, Gwalior, Branch Head of Dabra and other staff members were present.

CGM, Zonal Head, Bhopal Zone, Aashutosh Kumar addressed the branch staff wherein he appraised and acknowledged the hard work and perseverance of bank officials in setting up new branch.

He also took assurance from all staff members to take the newly formed regional office to new heights.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

