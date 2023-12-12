Bhopal: IAS Officer Niyaz Khan To Share Dais With Pt Dheerendra Shastri

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Niyaz Khan, the IAS officer, will share dais with Bagheshwar Dham’s Pandit Dheerendra Shastri at Sarva Samaj Sabha programme to be held in Katni on December 25. He will shed light on his book, Brahmin The Great.

Khan told Free Press that it was All India Brahmin Council, which extended invitation for programme to him. At the function, he will speak on his book and Sanatan dharma.

He said his book had been published in Hindi and English and would hit the stands in Marathi. It will also be translated into Telegu. For past few years, he has been talking about Brahmin’s contribution in saving sanatan dharma from foreign invaders, their penance to acquire knowledge etc.

Moreover, Khan is also known for his controversial remarks. Once he had said that Brahmins should not work in films as Bollywood was destroying their culture. Once he had tweeted that he suffered a lot due to Khan surname.

Bhopal: 6 Players From MPCA To Take Part In IPL Auction

All players set a base price of Rs 20 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The roster for upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled. Six players from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) will take part in auction, all of whom are uncapped.

They are among 333 cricketers set to face bidding war in Dubai on December 19. In the extensive list, 214 Indian and 119 overseas players, including 2 from associate nations, are vying to find place in IPL teams.

The composition includes 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players. Mohammed Arshad Khan, an all-rounder who previously played for Mumbai Indians, and Kulwant Khejroliya, a 32-year-old bowler who was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders squad in 2023, are the two players from MPCA who have earlier been a part of IPL team.

Besides, 20-year-old batsman Akshat Raghuwanshi is entering IPL arena for the first time with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Joining the fresh faces are 28-year-old all-rounder Ashwin Das, 19-year-old all-rounder Saumy Pandey and 31-year-old all-rounder Saransh Jain.