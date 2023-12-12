Bhopal: After ATKT, HC Allows LLB Candidate To Appear In Civil Judge Exam | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Tuesday allowed an LLB candidate (3-year course) who completed course through ATKT (allow to keep term or back), to appear in civil judge examination.

According to rules, candidates have to clear LLB without receiving ATKT with 70% marks, which is mandatory for students belonging to unreserved category and with 50% marks for OBC, SC, ST category for civil judge examination.

Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra passed the order. However, HC did not allow other two petitioners (candidates) who completed their course in time through ATKT to appear in civil judge examination.

Three petitioners had passed LLB course through ATKT but only one of them has been allowed to appear in civil judge examination. Advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, “There were three petitioners. Two are from Jabalpur - Shivani Sonkar and Divya Sonkar who completed 5-year LLB course through ATKT (back) in time.

Versha Patel from Narsinghpur completed 3-year course through ATKT who has been allowed to appear for the exam but not Shivani and Divya. Versha Patel had taken admission in Barkatullah University (BU) and after clearing first year, she took admission in DAVV, Indore.

BU has 30 subjects in LLB 3-year course while DAVV has 35 subjects. Thus, there was difference of five subjects. Patel had to clear remaining subjects through ATKT, which she did. That is why, court has allowed her to appear in civil judge examination.