Bhopal: Houses will be built for poor on land freed from mafia, says CM

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending a programme at Neelbad on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a special campaign will be launched from January to allot land to homeless poor. The ‘Yagna’ to make houses for the poor on the land freed from land mafia and bullies will start from Neelbad in January, said the chief minister while laying the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 215 crore at Neelbad trisection on Sunday.

The land freed from land mafia will be allotted to the poor under the Mukhya Mantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana, said Chouhan.

The people who do not have a land in the village, will be provided free lease for residential purpose and for the same applications will be accepted during the campaign starting from January 4, 2023, said the chief minister. The Huzur area will also be benefitted by this. A scheme will also be started to provide pucca houses to those who are living in urban areas, he added.

“Today is a historic day for Neelbad. Houses for the poor will now be built on the land freed from people who had encroached upon government land, those who had indulged in bullying and hooliganism. These people had occupied thousands of acres, not one or two acres. Unfortunately, the previous government used to encourage them,” said the chief minister.

Chouhan congratulated the Bhopal district administration for freeing 40 acres from hooligans and anti-social elements in Neelbad area of Huzur Assembly area. So far 23,000 acres of government land has been freed from goons and land mafia in the state and this campaign will continue, said the chief minister. MLA Rameshwar Mishra informed about the development works being done in Huzur area.

40 acre land freed from land mafia in Neelbad area

District administration has freed 40 acre worth Rs 100 crore from the possession of land mafia in Kalkheda village of tehsil Huzur. For the urban poor and homeless, Bhopal Municipal Corporation will construct houses at the cost of Rs 60 crore under Prime Minister Urban Housing Scheme.