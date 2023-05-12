Bhopal: Hours after raid on contractual SE Hema Meena, Police housing corporation engineers told to bring transparency in work

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP police housing corporation managing director issued instructions to all engineers to bring transparency in their work, here on Thursday. In a letter to the engineers, corporation MD Kailash Makwana asked them to ensure quality work. They have also been told to complete all projects within stipulated time. The instructions come following the Lokayukta police raid on a corporation’s contractual sub engineer Hema Meena, on Thursday.

Stressing on ‘good governance and transparency’, the MD stated that for monitoring of the projects an ERP- software has been prepared and all officials are required to upload the progress details every day. For the weekly payment to the contractors, all have been instructed to submit bills to the headquarters on time so that the payment can be made as early as possible.

The letter also mentions the name of the sub engineer Hema Meena stating that on prima facie the SE has been found engaged in corrupt deals, which is the violation of the government service norms.

He instructed the officials to follow the path of honesty and keep away from corrupt practices as ‘it will not only bring bad name for your family, but also for the corporation, which is not good for anyone’.