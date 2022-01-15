Bhopal: Hospitalisation over 3%, experts say situation may change rapidly

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Over 3% of hospitilization has been reported during this ongoing third corona wave so far in the state. This is against 40% patients hospitalised during the devastating second wave last year. However, experts have warned that situation may change rapidly given the alarming rise in Covid cases across the state.

Experts say people need to be cautious and take all measures to shield themselves against Covid-19 as a further change in mutation of virus can drastically change the situation.

They said that if coronavirus does not change mutant, same situation is likely to prevail throughout the phase. Peak is expected by January end or February first week, they added.

As hospitalisation is nominal this time, infrastructure seems to be sufficient in the state, doctors said, adding, This time, we have adequate oxygen.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that state government has made arrangement for 60,000 beds in government and private hospitals.

Dr Lalit Shrivastava, former president of Medical Officer Association, said, ìInfrastructure is sufficient in Madhya Pradesh. We have sufficient oxygen supply and medicines. We have completed both the doses of vaccines and now booster dose is being administered. So this time, there is no need for people to panic provided they adhere to Covid protocol like wearing masks.î

Dr Devendra Goswami, Medical officers Association, said, In second wave, around 40 % of active corona patients needed hospitalisation. Shortage of beds was one of the major problems. But in third wave, beds are unoccupied in the state so far. If such a situation, coronavirus will decline as normal flu as lungs have not been affected much.

Dr RKS Dhakad, Medical Superintendent (MS) Jay Arogya Hospital attached to Gajra Raja Medical College(GRMC) Gwalior, said, No doubt, positive rate of current variant of coronavirus is high but hospitalisation is nominal. So infrastructure, which government has set up, seems sufficient. My Hospital caters to needs of about 2 crore population of Gwalior-Chambal division plus border districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. So, we are careful.

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary had earlier stated that the provision of ICU, HDU beds in hospitals for the year 2021-22, 670 new ICU, HDU beds were made available by achieving 100 per cent target. A target of 3,063 oxygen- supported beds was set in 2021-22. Against the target, 2,882 oxygen-supported beds have been set up so far and the rest will be ready by February. Similarly, 300 PICU beds have been made available in hospitals against 310 PICUs. The rest will be completed by January end.

In 2021-22, after the approval for setting up of liquid medical oxygen plants in all district hospitals, the work to set up the plant was started. So far, they have been installed in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Morena, Betul, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Barwani, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain. Work will be completed in remaining districts by February 15.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:30 AM IST