Bhopal: Higher education minister thanks People's Group  for their services during pandemic

Higher Education minister Dr Mohan Yadav at convocation programme at People's University in Bhopal on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Minister for higher education Dr Mohan Yadav thanked the People's Group for the services they offered during Covid-19 pandemic. “People's Hospital saved the lives of many people. I thank and express my gratitude to all the medical fraternity of the People's Group who took the responsibility of 5-5 families during the pandemics,”said the minister. He was addressing the graduation ceremony of the 2015 batch of People's College of Medical Science and Research Center, People's University, Bhopal on Tuesday.

Prof. (Dr.) Bharat Sharan Singh, Chairman Madhya Pradesh Private Universities Regulatory Commission (MPPURC) said, “Till now you(students) were in safe hands. The senior teachers’ dean and all of them took care of you and guided you. After this graduation ceremony, you all will have to make your own decisions very carefully. Do your work diligently and keep updating your knowledge on a regular basis so that you are well aware of the new technology.”

Dr. Rajesh Kapoor, Vice Chancellor of the University, said in his address that People's Medical College was the only college in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh which conducted 17,020 successful trials of Phase III of the vaccine.

Group Captain Dr Anil Dixit administered the oath to all the doctors, Vice Dean Dr Yadav thanked all the guests and congratulated the organizing committee for the program. All the students of the 2015 batch were awarded degrees by the guests. Gold Medalist was awarded to Dr. Srishti Rai, her award was handed over to Dr. Ayushi as Rai was not present. Besides, 5 ranked students Dr. Aditya Solanki, Dr. Pratibha Jha, Dr. Sonam Yadav, Dr. Sneh Janwade and Dr. Shivani Singh were given medals.