Bhopal: BSSS students visit homes of Kargil martyrs, fete their families

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of the Physical Education Department of Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS), on Tuesday, visited the homes of some martyrs in the city and feted their parents and other family members. They also heard the stories of the valour of the martyrs.

The students took out a rally to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas during the course of which they reached the homes of the martyrs including Major Ajay Prasad and Lance Naik Dilip Singh Lingwar. India won the Kargil War on 26 July 1999. This day is celebrated every year as Vijay Diwas.

The department organised the event along with 4th MP Battalion NCC Cadets. The cycle rally was flagged off by the Principal of the college, Father John P J. Raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the students rode bicycles covering many parts of the city.

Principal PJ said “We pay our tributes to all the brave warriors who were martyred in Kargil while protecting our country. We will always remember their sacrifices and their valour.”

Head of the Department Vishal Singh Sengar and NCC Officer Lt. Nasir Ali motivated the NCC cadets to serve the nation.

Read Also Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps observe Kargil Vijay Diwas