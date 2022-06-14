Bhopal: High Court seeks government's reply on compensation against demolition drive after violence in Khargone

Representative Photo | Photo: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought the state government's response to a petition seeking compensation for the demolition of a house demolished in Khargone after communal violence. The court has granted the government two week's time to submit its reply.

Hearing a petition filed by Jahid Ali, a resident of Khargone and owner of a tent house business, Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh HC also stayed on further action on the property till the next date of hearing.

The petitioner has alleged that part of his house was demolished in April after clashes broke out between two groups after some miscreants pelted stones on a Ram Navmi procession.

"The petitioner is the legal owner of his property and paying taxes of the same. The administration has demolished part of the property without issuing any notice to him and without giving any opportunity to him, which is in violation of principles of natural justice," the petitioner's lawyer MM Bohra said.

Advocate Akash Sharma, representing the state government, sought for two weeks' time to file a reply in the matter.

"Learned counsel for the respondents prays for and is granted two weeks' time for seeking instructions in the matter and for filing the reply," said Justice Verma. "Till next date of hearing, status-quo with respect to the property in question shall be maintained by the parties."

Subsequent to the communal clashes, more than 60 FIRs were registered and 170 people were booked. The state administration had also demolished over 50 houses, shops and buildings.

Notably, a house built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) was also bulldozed during the drive.

The state administration had carried out a demolition drive under - 'Madhya Pradesh Damage to Public and Private Property Act-2021' enabling recovery against damaged properties during the violence, protest, rally by individual or groups within 15 days.

Read Also Bhopal: BSP MLA Bhind Sanjeev Kushwaha among three join BJP ahead of presidential election