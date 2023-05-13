Bhopal: Here is admission guide for BSSS, MCU, IEHE

Representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students began planning for their college applications as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12 results on Friday. After CBSE result was announced, educational institutions like The Bhopal School of Social Sciences, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication and Institute for Excellence in Higher Education have released notifications regarding the registration process. Free Press made a one-point guide for application to colleges.

Makhanlal Chaturvedi, National University of Journalism and Communication: It will give admission on the basis of personal interview and Class 12 merit.

Guide to admission

* Students can register for admission on official website of university.

* Online applications are invited for admission in courses for session 2023 - 24 at the university’s campuses till May 31.

* One can find details of courses on university website, mcu.ac.in.

* Admission in undergraduate courses for academic session 2023 -24 will be on the basis of class 12, and a merit list prepared by adding marks of online interview. The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS): Registrations for direct admission in courses at BSSS have begun. Students can directly register on official website - bsssbhopal.edu.in.

Guide to admission

* Students applying for BBA need to have above 60% marks in Class 12.

* For courses other than BBA, students who scored more than 50% in Class 12 are eligible to apply.

* After scrutiny of applications, cut-off list will be released. Students selected in cut-off list will be called for interview.

* Last year’s cut off was 75% in BSSS. Institute for Excellence in Higher Education: The admission procedure for Institute for Excellence in Higher Education will be in online mode only.

Guide to admission

Students will be able to register for admission on May 16.

* Applicants for admission can apply online (register) on www.iehe.ac.in, from May 16 to June 10.

* No hard copy of any document will be taken from applicants during the admission process. Even the transfer certificate and migration have to be submitted online.