Bhopal: HC comes down heavily on police department, says it’s not interested in arresting accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court came down heavily on police department over pending warrants and summons in Datia district saying the Chief Minister has expressed concern over low conviction rate in identified crimes. However, the police department is working at snail’s pace and is not interested in arresting the accused, as per court’s order.

The court through its order passed on January 21 had directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to file an affidavit by February 5, with a detailed reply.

Home minister Narottam Mishra represents Datia assembly constituency in the state assembly.

The court found in an affidavit filed by Superintendent of Police, Datia, Aman Singh Rathore that there were 895 pending warrants and summons, including 621 perpetual warrants, 69 warrants of arrest, 91 bailable warrants and 114 summons. Out of the pending warrants and summons 160 were related to government officials, including 37 warrants of arrest, 70 bailable warrants and 53 summons.

The court expressed displeasure over unsatisfactory reply of the SP over police department’s proceedings with regard to the warrants and summons and went on to say, “…it is clear that the police department is out and out to show its lethargy towards the judiciary as well as they are out and out to violate the fundamental right of the accused of speedy trial.”

In the order on a petition in Nandni Kewat vs state of MP case, the court said, “On January 18, 2022 the register was sent to show that SP, Datia, Aman Singh Rathore, is regularly monitoring execution/non-execution of summons/warrants/bailable warrants. From the register, it was clear that there was nothing in the register to show that SP, Datia had ever taken note of the same issued by the trial court.”

“..It was submitted by Aman Singh Rathore, that register is being maintained only in respect of summons/bailable warrants/warrants issued by the Supreme Court and high court. Thus, it is clear that no steps were being taken by him to ensure service of pending summons/bailable warrants/warrants which were being issued by the trial Court”, states the court order.

“The SP was also not in a position to point out that in how many cases proceedings under sections 82 and 83 of CrPC has been initiated and in how many cases the properties of absconding accused persons have been attached.

Chief Minister of the State is expressing his concern over the poor rate of conviction but the police department is not interested in arresting the accused or serving the witnesses so that their evidence can be recorded at the earliest point of time”, states the order.

Despite efforts director general of police Vivek Johri and SP Aman Singh Rathore couldn’t be reached for their comments. There was no response to phone call and text message from the DGP while the SP’s mobile phone was switched off and his staff at his office said he was busy in a programme.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Congress to prepare report over death of cows in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 02:06 AM IST