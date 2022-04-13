Bhopal: Haryana, Odisha take away major wins ahead of play-offs in Hockey India National Senior Men's Hockey Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hockey Haryana and Hockey Odisha took away major wins of 20-0 and 17-0 at the 12th Hockey India National Senior Men's Hockey Championship being held at Dhyanchand stadium in Bhopal.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh received a walk-over as their challenger Hockey Manipur failed to report for the match. The fourth match of the day was again a one-sided game where Hockey Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Himachal 5-0.

Right in the second minute of the first quarter of Haryana vs Goa, Haryana player Deepak scored the first goal from a penalty corner to give his team a 1-0 lead. In the 8th and 10th minutes of the match, Haryana players Mohit and Prabhjot Singh scored a field goal each to make their team 3-0.

Haryana players scored 6 goals in the second quarter of the match. In the 18th minute, Haryana captain Gagandeep Singh scored from a penalty corner to make his team 4-0.

In the 19th, 21st, 24th, 27th and 30th minutes of the match, Haryana players scored one field goal each to take their team's score to a swift 9-0.

Haryana players scored 8 goals in the third quarter of the match. They then scored three more goals in the fourth quarter of the game. By scoring a field goal in the 45th minute, Haryana players took their team's score to 17-0.

Haryana players scored three goals in the fourth and final quarter of the match, winning the match 20-0 defeating Goa.

In the second match played today, Odisha defeated Assam Hockey 17-0 one-sided. Odisha player Amandeep Lakra scored 9 goals from penalty corners in the 12th, 23rd, 24th, 24th, 38th, 46th, 47th, 49th and 51st minutes of the game.

In the 14th 16th 20th 21st 22nd 28th 53rd and 60th minutes, they scored one field goal each to give their team a 17-0 victory.

Thursday’s matches:

First quarter final : 7 am

Second quarter final : 9 am

Third quarter final : 11am

Fourth quarter final : 3:45 pm

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:32 PM IST