Bhopal: Habibganj Police Solve ₹5 Lakh Robbery; Victim's Friend Among Four Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police on Saturday cracked a case of daylight robbery of Rs 5 lakh, which took place on near MP Nagar on Friday noon. The police arrested four persons on Saturday including a close friend of victim who had orchestrated the crime and had divided the sum among themselves.

Zone-1 DCP Priyanka Shukla said victim Ahmed (18) had approached Habibganj police at 2 pm on Friday and told them that he was carrying Rs 5 lakh to his house when two scooter-borne men allegedly pushed him off his vehicle, stabbed him on his back, and snatched away the bag containing money.

Ahmed had told police that he suspected involvement of his friend Anas in the crime. The police detained Anas Ali (23) and questioned him who confessed to have hatched the plan and executed it with help of three accomplices - Altaf Ansari (20), Alfaz Khan (24) and Ayaan Riyaz (20). Alfaz and Altaf had committed the robbery and later they met on a ground behind Bharat Talkies of where they divided the amount among themselves. The police arrested the remaining three accused and seized the entire amount that was robbed.

Anas was with Ahmed

Habibganj police station TI Ajay Kumar Soni told Free Press that Anas was with Ahmed when the latter was on way to bank to withdraw the amount. On way back, Anas left Ahmed on pretext of some work after which the incident took place.