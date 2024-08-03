MP: Masked-Thieves Hold Bizman & Wife Hostage, Loot ₹22 Lakh Jewellery, Cash; Cops Suspect Chaddi-Baniyan Gang

Seven Masked-Men Loot Businessman Of Jewellery, Cash ₹22 Lakhs In Pandhurna; Cops Suspect Chaddi-Baniyan Gang | X (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of seven thieves looted gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 22 lakhs from the house of a businessman in the posh area of Sausar in Pandhurna district. The incident took place around 3:30 Am on Saturday and the businessman was left unharmed.

According to information, seven masked men broke into the house of a cotton merchant by cutting through the grill of the kitchen. The victim, Rajendra Sanwal, and his wife were taken hostage as the dacoits stole 20 tola gold, one kilogram of silver jewellery including Rs. 25k cash.

According to the victim couple, the thieves woke them up as soon as they invaded the house. They snatched their mobile phones and tied them up with ropes, demanding the keys to the locker. Fearing for their lives, the wife pleaded with the robbers not to harm them and handed over the keys.

The CCTV footage shows six masked men escaping on two bikes parked nearby, while one stayed back. The police suspect that the remaining man might be a local resident.

Wife thanks dacoits for not harming husband

Rajendra's wife, Kalpana, said she pleaded with the robbers to take everything but not to harm her husband. The robbers did not physically harm them, and for this, Kalpana thanked them.

Police Suspects Chaddi-Baniyan Gang

The police suspect that the dacoity was carried out by the ‘Chaddi-Baniyan Gang’ from Bihar. The robbers were wearing vests and underwear and the victim mentioned they talked in Bihari language.

Pandhurna ASP Neeraj Soni, SDOP DVS Nagar, and other police officials are investigating the matter at present. Additional police officer Neeraj Soni said that a forensic team from Chhindwara has been called in to examine the site. CCTV footage is being reviewed and different teams have been formed to search for the robbers.