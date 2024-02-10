Bhopal: Govt Refuses To Set Time Limit For Increasing LBS Sum To ₹ 3K

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Government has said that it was not possible to set a time limit as to when the amount given to Ladli Behnas would be increased to Rs 3,000 per month.

Notably, during the assembly election, the state government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan had reiterated in every public programme that the sum given to Ladli Behnas’ would be increased to Rs 3,000 in a phased manner.

MLA Pratap Grehwal in a written question in the assembly on Friday asked whether or not the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had, on June 10, 2023, announced at Garrison Ground of Jabalpur that Ladli Behna sum would be increased to Rs 1250 from Rs 1000 and if funds permitted then the money would be increased each time by Rs 250 and finally, the sum would be increased to Rs 3000.

Replying to the question, women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria said that the announcement (of Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is not according to the question. The speech given by the then-CM on June 10 is available in public domain. Moreover, it is not possible to tell the time limit to provide Rs 3000 to Ladli Behnas.

Govt accepts that number of Ladli Behnas declines in state

Compared to December 2023, the number of eligible women under Ladli Behna Scheme has declined in January 2024. There are some reasons behind this.

First, women on completion of 60 years by January 1, 2024, got evicted from the eligibility criteria. Second, some women have voluntarily refused to take benefit of the scheme. Deletion of names from SAMAGRA, delinking of SAMAGRA from Aadhar and deaths are some other reasons why number of Ladli Behnas has declined.

There is no proposal to include women from 18 to 21 years years of age under the Ladli Behna Scheme. Moreover, it is impossible to give a specific time limit to include the remaining women in the scheme.

This was informed in a written reply by Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria to the Assembly on Friday. She was answering a written question by MLA Jhuma Solanki. Solanki wanted to know whether the number of Ladli Behna had declined in January 2024 compared to December 2023 and if this had happened then what are the reasons.

Fulfil promise to give Rs 3000 to Ladli Behna: Rawat

While taking part in the discussion on second supplementary budget, Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat said that the figures of money given to beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Scheme are constantly changing. He apprehended that difference in sum under disbursed under Ladli Behana somewhere points towards financial irregularity. He also asked the government to fulfil the promise to give Rs 3,000 per month to Ladli Behna Scheme beneficiaries.