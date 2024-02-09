 Bhopal: HC Slaps ₹20K Cost On Petitioner For Misuse Of Judicial Process
Bhopal: HC Slaps ₹20K Cost On Petitioner For Misuse Of Judicial Process

Petitioner had filed second petition in the court even after his first plea of same nature was rejected by court.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 01:18 AM IST
Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench in Jabalpur, on Thursday, slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on  a MPPSC -2019 aspirant,  for filing  petitions seeking exclusion of talented candidates from a reserved  category(OBC, SC/ST) into unreserved category. Petitioner had filed a second petition in the court even after his first plea of the same nature was rejected. 

Misuse of judicial process will not be tolerated, said the division bench of Chief Justice  Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra, while slapping a cost of Rs 20,000 on petitioner Bhanupratap Singh Tomar.

The petitioner has been penalized for challenging the constitutionality of the amendment dated December 20,2021 made by the government in the Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination Rules 2015.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, “ Petitioner Bhanupratap Singh Tomar, MPPSC candidate, had filed petitions twice with the same request—not to include talented OBC/SC/ST candidates, in unreserved category.

After the High Court rejected the first petition on September 23, 2023, the petitioner again filed a second plea on December 26,2023 seeking the same relief.

Taking a serious note on the petitioner’s action, the court said that misuse of the judicial process would not be tolerated, and the petitioner will be punished for the same. The said petition was quashed by imposing a fine of Rs 20,000, said Thakur.

