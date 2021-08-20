Bhopal: Govt has responsibility to groom local talent: CM

Advertisement

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his virtual address to the youths of Madhya Pradesh, has urged them to register for the sports talent search being undertaken in the state.

He said the Tokyo Olympics has been an inspirational journey for the people of the country and the state. “India won record medals this year at the Olympics and has opened doors to numerous opportunities. It is now our responsibility to find out more such talent from the remote areas as well and groom them into players who will not only make the state and India proud at not just national but international tournaments too.”

Chouhan said the selected players will be groomed at the 18 academies being run by the state government and their local centres as per the choice and aptitude of the candidate.

“We are eyeing on the 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. We will identify the players fit for the Olympics and will win laurels for the nation,” he said.

He has urged the youths of the state to register for the talent search so that the department can handpick the new talent from across the state.

More than 50,000 youths have registered so far for the talent search. Saturday (Aug 21) is the last day for registration. Athletics has remained favourite among the youth over 16K applications have been received for the same.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:42 PM IST