Bhopal: Government to launch entrepreneurship self-employment scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to launch Udyam Kranti Yojana here on Wednesday, Vivekanand Jayanti, which has been declared as Employment Day.

The scheme was however launched for the first time in November 2021, as per the gazette notification by MSME department but was never implemented, as per officials.

Launching of the scheme on Wednesday at Kushabhau Thakre Hall would kickstart the campaign to connect 5.26 lakh youths of the state with employment through job fairs in all the districts, said the secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises P Narhari while talking to Free Press on Tuesday.

Chief minister will distribute loan sanction letters to the beneficiaries of central and state self-employment schemes and the same will be done at all the district headquarters with 100 beneficiaries in attendance in view of coronavirus.

Schemes under which loans will be sanctioned:

Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Srijan Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

National Rural Livelihood Mission

National Urban Livelihood Mission

Mukhyamantri Gramin Path Vikreta Yojana

What is the new Udyam Kranti Yojana?

Nodal agency: Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Scheme: Loans will be made available to the youths through financial institutions at concessional interest rates under the scheme. The guarantee fee will also be borne by the state government. MSME secretary P Narhari said, ìThe objective of Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana is to make the youth employable by connecting them with self-employment. Government agencies, financial institutions, beneficiaries, training institutes and entrepreneurship centres are working together for the successful implementation of all self-employment schemes.î

Loan amount (only for new enterprises):

* Manufacturing enterprises: Rs 1-50 lakh

* Service sector: Rs 1-25 lakh

Loan details:

* Duration: Maximum 7 years

* Interest rate: 3% on outstanding term loan and working capital loan

Eligibility:

* Age: 18-40 years

* Minimum Qualification: 12th std

* Minimum family income: Not more than Rs 12 lakh

* Should not be a beneficiary of any other central/state self-employment scheme

* Should not be a defaulter at any bank/finance institution

What is the purpose of job fair?

* Beneficiaries will be given loan approval letters

* Interested candidates will be introduced to the experienced people who have already established self-employment to benefit from the latterís time in business

* Products of established businesses through self-employment schemes will be exhibited

* Counseling by subject-experts to interested youths

* Stalls of departments, banking institutions will be set up for youths to get information about schemes and banking services

What about Corona norms?

Narhari said, ìIn view of increasing covid-19 cases, only 100 beneficiaries have been invited to each district fair. Rest will either have to collect theirs from the offices later or will receive their letters at their residence.î

Delayed scheme launch:

Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana and Mukhyamantri Krishak Udyami Yojana were terminated and a new scheme called Udyam Kranti Yojana was launched through a gazette notification on November 29, 2021. But the implementation is starting now. This would be the first self-employment scheme to be launched after a gap of two years. Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana was terminated during the first wave of coronavirus.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:05 AM IST