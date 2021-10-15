Bhopal: Government lays stress on hand hygiene, sanitation to prevent diseases

BHOPAL: An appeal has been made to people to encourage their children to wash hands regularly to stay safe from Covid and other diseases. Importance of hand hygiene and sanitation can lead to diseases, a reason that has made government to focus on hand hygiene and aanitation as one of ways for protection from Covid. To reiterate it, Global Handwashing Day was observed at Panchayat Bhavan, Eitkhedi, on Friday.

Events like setting the effigy of dirtiness on fire, launching garbage collection programme were held to mark the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, collector Avinash Lawania said hand hygiene and sanitation make people mentally, socially, physically healthy.

He further said, “Parents should tell their wards about importance of hand hygiene. They should tell their children that hand hygiene and sanitation are as important as food for human beings. Children should focus on proper sanitation while pursuing their studies and career.”

MLA Vishnu Khatri said, “We should pledge to remove garbage, dirt etc from our vicinity to maintain proper sanitation. We were given target to make ODF City and now our goal is achieve ODF plus. We have started garbage collection door-to door. Wet garbage and dry garbage will be collected and disposed of properly.”

Global Handwashing Day observed on October 15 is an opportunity to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times.

