Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:50 AM IST

Bhopal: Government bows, Higher education department to hold exams in offline mode

Students had been demanding to hold exams offline for long
Staff Reporter
Higher education minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Succumbing to students’ demand, the High Education Department on Tuesday decided to hold exams in an offline mode.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by higher education minister Mohan Yadav here on Tuesday. Vice chancellors of all universities were present.

At the meeting, a decision was taken to allow students suffering from Covid for exams later. They will have to submit medical reports and a medical certificate.

Notably, students across the state have been protesting against the higher education department’s decision to hold exams offline. They have been demanding to conduct exams through online mode.

The protesting students had accused higher education department and the state government of risking their their lives.

When the higher education minister was holding a meeting with VCs, students from Nutan College were staging sit-in in front of minister's bungalow.

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra pushed for offline exams and said that the students who tested corona positive will be given a chance to appear in exams later.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
