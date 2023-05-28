Bhopal gold loan company heist: Mastermind’s accomplices held from Rajasthan

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The joint team comprising of police and crime branch officials arrested three other accused, in connection with the robbery bid that took place at a gold loan company in Piplani on April 5, official sources said.

The police said that the accused trio was involved with the kingpin in the gold loan company heist case and have been arrested by the team from Rajasthan.

As per officials, four masked and armed robbers had tried to rob a gold loan company on April 5. The robbery bid had been foiled due to the agility of the manager, who raised an alarm and the accused fled from the spot instantly.

Earlier, the mastermind of the gang, identified as Prashant alias Raja had been arrested by the Piplani police, while the other three accused were at large. By questioning Raja and amassing all technical evidence, the police learnt that all the remaining accused were in Rajasthan.

The team reached Rajasthan and collared all the other accused, identified as Prem Prakash, Shivam and Suresh. The accused have been taken into custody and being brought to the city, after which further action shall be taken against them.