Bhopal: Girl Friend, Accomplice Held Within 24 Hrs

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Berasia police on Monday claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a 26-year-old man, who was the son of a sarpanch, and was found dead at a farm in Berasia area of the city on Sunday. The police arrested former girl friend of the man and her accomplice for hacking him to death. The Berasia police said man who was found dead was Vishal Kushwaha (26). His mother is sarpanch of Damkheda village in Berasia, while his father is a farmer.

On Saturday night, he left house to visit vegetable market and was discovered dead in a farm on Sunday morning. The police, after sifting through Kushwaha’s call records, found he had spoken to a woman named Neetu Shakya on Saturday. When the police contacted Shakya and interrogated her strictly, she confessed to killing Kushwaha. She said she hacked him to death, as she had a 3-year-long affair with him. Kushwaha had promised to marry her. He however, married another woman a year ago. Shakya planned to take revenge against him. She conceived a plan to murder him, and called him to a farm located in the village on Saturday, where she and her friend Ameen first stabbed him on the face and later strangled him.