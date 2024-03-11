102 NaMo Drone Didis From MP, Maharashtra Fly Drones In Bhopal; PM Modi Joins Event Virtually 

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 102 women from different districts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra flew drones at the Indian Institute of Pulse Research Centre located in Phanda Toll in Bhopal on Monday and sent out the message of women empowerment in India across the world.

89 drone Didis from Madhya Pradesh and around 13 from Maharashtra took part in this unique event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the event virtually. 1092 ‘NaMo Drone Didis’ from 10 different locations across the country also virtually joined the programme.

Women who are associated with self-help groups of MP have been provided remote pilot training by National fertilisers limited (NFL), Indian farmers fertilisers cooperative (IFFCO), Paradeep Phosphates Limited, Chambal Fertilisers and chemicals Limited (CFCL). The NaMo Drone Didis also got drones and certificates on the occasion.

'Very happy to become drone pilot'

30-year-old Manisha Prajapati from Bhopal said that she is feeling very happy to fly a drone. “ I never ever imagined that I could fly a drone. I took training for it from Indore,” she said.

Similarly 33-year-old Kusum Kushwaha from Narmadapuram said that it will save time and energy if we spray fertilisers on crops from drones. “Bhale hi humein scooty chalne nahi aati but I am very happy to become a drone pilot,” she said.

What is the NaMo Drone Didi initiative?

The NaMo Drone Didi initiative aims to equip 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with agricultural drones to assist in tasks such as crop monitoring, fertiliser spraying and seed sowing.

Under the scheme to make women associated with women self-help groups (SHGs), the government has decided to spend Rs 1261 crore and provide drones to 15,000 women SHGs. 14,500 drones will be given to women SHGs during the financial year 2024-25 and financial year 25-26.

15 days training

Through the drone scheme, drones will help in spraying fertilisers and pesticides, about 15 days of training is being given from its recognized RPTO. The drone pilot will get an honorarium of Rs 15,000 and the co-pilot will get around Rs 10,000. The Drone Didi scheme aims to empower 15,000 women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing drones to provide rental services to farmers.

PM Modi participated in the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme, aiming to empower women and give them financial autonomy, particularly in rural areas