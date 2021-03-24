Bhopal: Ghazals enchant audience at Talash-e-Jouhar programme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Saleem Allahwale and troupe from Bhopal, presented ghazals penned by well-known Urdu poets, which delighted the audience.

It was part of first day of two-day Talash-e-Jouhar programme, held at Kukkut Bhavan in the city on Tuesday evening. Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi organised the event under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Allahwale presented ghazals of Urdu poets like Ameer Khusro, Miza Ghalib, Mir Taqi Meer, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Ahmad Faraz, Jigar Muradabadi, Kaif Bhopali and Bashir Badra in raag Khamaj, Yaman, Todi, Bihag, Darbari, Bhairavi and Chandrakuns in the second session of the event.

The first session began with Fil Badeeh (extempore) shayari contest. Participants were from Bhopal, Ujjain, Dewas, Gwalior, Bhind, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Sironj, Sehore. Abhay Shukla from Bhopal, Ajim Asar and Rahul Kumbhkar secured first, second and third position respectively in the contest.

Mumtaz Khan anchored the event. Akademi director Nusrat Mehdi was present. She threw light on event’s objective.