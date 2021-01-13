'Not a ghazal...: Delhi HC's poetic observation on repetition of same thing by civic body

Delhi High Court on Wednesday seemed to be in a poetic mood, slamming Delhi civic body with an analogy of Ghazal for repeating the same thing in the court.
During a hearing on plea on the release of pensions by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), the Delhi High Court said, "Can't keep repeating the same thing, ye koi ghazal nahi hai, ki teen baar repeat karo (this is not a ghazal that you have to repeat it thrice)."
Earlier, the Delhi High Court had interfered to get the salaries of doctors, employed in hospitals run by the civic bodies, released.
The high court had initiated the PIL based on news reports that doctors of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital have threatened to resign as they have not been paid salaries since March this year.
Subsequently, many more petitions were filed relating to non-payment of salaries by the three municipal corporations of Delhi -- North, East and South -- to its employees and pensioners of different cadres.
All the petitions are listed for hearing before the appropriate bench on January 15, 2021.
