'Not a ghazal...: Delhi HC's poetic observation on repetition of same thing by civic body

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had interfered to get the salaries of doctors, employed in hospitals run by the civic bodies, released.

The high court had initiated the PIL based on news reports that doctors of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital have threatened to resign as they have not been paid salaries since March this year.

Subsequently, many more petitions were filed relating to non-payment of salaries by the three municipal corporations of Delhi -- North, East and South -- to its employees and pensioners of different cadres.

All the petitions are listed for hearing before the appropriate bench on January 15, 2021.