Bhopal: Gazetted officers meet CM to press for demands

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Rajpatrit Adhikari Sangh (gazetted officers’ association) called on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday and submitted a memorandum for fulfillment of 25 demands including revival of Old Pension Scheme.

The other demands include IAS award to gazetted officers as per central government rules, transferring pending DA from 2019 to GPF, posts as per 5-tier time scale, Mukhyamantri Ayushman Scheme implementation, leave encashment against 300 days as per central government, incentives of 7th pay scale etc.

Sangh president DK Yadav, vice-president Virendra Kumar, secretary Santosh Kumar, general secretary HN Tripathi and treasurer Dharmendra Joshi were part of delegation.