Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Advocate Karuna Nundy dissappointed over SC dissmissing victims' plea, says survivors are deeply anguished

Karuna Nundy | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Karuna Nundy has expressed disappointment over the apex court dismissing the Centre's curative petition seeking an additional Rs 7,844 crore from the successor firms of the Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) to extend higher compensation to the victims.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nundy, who represented the victims, said that the survivors of the Bhopal gas disaster are deeply anguished by the court’s decision

“While hearing the union for seven hours and hearing the survivors for 45 minutes each, the judgement that has come has thrown water over all claims of the survivors”, she said.

'No civil justice means more such cases'

She further added that the Government of India must make good their claim and must make sure that the survivors of the Bhopal gas disaster are sufficiently compensated.

She said “This is our Supreme Court and we will obviously have no option but to abide by this decision. But, let us be clear that it could be you and it could be me tomorrow because the fact that there is no civil justice in this case will allow more such incidents to happen in Bhopal”.