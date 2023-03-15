Madhya Pradesh: ED raids former CNI bishop PC Singh's house and other locations of Christian missionaries in Jabalpur

PC Singh | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major event, officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at former Bishop PC Singh and his aide Suresh Jacob’s house on Wednesday.

ED has also raided several locations of christian missionaries.

According to sources, ED is expected to make big announcements regarding the funding of the Board of Education Church of North India (Jabalpur Diocese).

On September 8, last year, EOW sleuths conducted a raid at the house of Bishop PC Singh and found a huge amount of cash and other luxury items during the search. Later, another search was conducted at the CNI office in New Delhi following a complaint of alleged corruption.

Singh is out on bail

A case was then registered against Singh and former assistant registrar of Firms and Societies B S Solanki under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document or electronic record) and 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy).

PC Singh, his son Piyush Pal and former manager of CNI, Suresh Jakob were later arrested in the matter.

Currently, PC Singh is out on bail.