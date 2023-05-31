Bhopal: Ganesh Singh and Rakesh Singh MP leaders keeping their eye on talks over Union cabinet expansion

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are talks about expansion of the Union cabinet again. Since one year is left for the Lok Sabha elections and since there are assembly elections in four states in the coming days, Union cabinet may be expanded.

Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and other leaders from the state are keeping an eye on the proposed Union cabinet expansion. The changes in the BJP organisation in the state are linked with the Union cabinet expansion.

According to sources, if changes are made in the cabinet, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma may be included in the central ministry. On the other hand, Narendra Singh Tomar may be appointed state party president. At the same time, he may retain his cabinet berth as Union Agriculture Minister.

Besides, MP from Jabalpur Rakesh Singh, Satna MP Ganesh Singh, Devas MP Mahendra Singh Solanki and Rajya Sabha member Sumer Singh Solanki are keenly watching the situation. Keeping the MP election in mind, state’s representation in the Union cabinet may be increased. There are five ministers in the central ministry from the state.

They are Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh, Virendra Khatik, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste. The number of ministers can be increased on the grounds of caste and regional equations. There are talks that Union cabinet may be expanded within ten days.

Some new faces from the election-bound states may be inducted into the cabinet. Apart from that, there are also discussions about the state cabinet expansion. The legislators from the regions, which have not been adequately represented, may be included in the state cabinet.