Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain players shine in national karate Championship in Goa

National Karate meet medal winners pose for group photograph with their coach and managers. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City players returned after winning two golds, two silvers and a bronze medal in the National Karate Competition.

According to coach Poorva Jhala, 600 players from 14 states participated in the competition at Manohar Parrikar Stadium in Goa. Around 28 players of MP too participated in the event along with coach Kuldeep Sisodia.

In this competition, player Jeet Jhala won gold medal in 36 to 39 kg, Ishan Jain won silver in 45 to 48 kg, Vinayak Rathore won gold in 59 to 62 kg, Shubhankar Upadhyay silver in 53 to 56 kg, bronze by Harsh Khandelwal in 33 to 36 kg, Ronak Yadav bronze in 36 to 38 kg, Luv Solanki bronze in 36 to 39, Rishi Chhaparwal Silver in 41 to 46 kg, Aniket Yadav Bronze in 46 to 49 kg, Harsh Goel Bronze in 31 to 33 kg, Aditya Khatri Bronze in 39 to 42 kg, Harshit Ranaut in 39 to 40 kg won Bronze, Harsh Sharma in 47 to 50 kg, Rudransh Deora in 50 to 53 kg, Anuj Jat in 53 to 56 kg, Shaikh Farhan in 56 to 59 kg, Karthik Anjana in 26 to 28 kg, Faijs in Under 10, Janis Patel in 29 to 30, Vaishnavi Joshi in Girls 42 in Kata Kumite, Khushi Patel in 38 to 41, Payal Kharbuja Billo in 38 kg got bronze medal.