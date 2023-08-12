Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College Students Adopt 500 Families Of 3 Villages

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) have adopted 500 families of three villages to take care of their health for next four years.

Health check-up and environment awareness camps will also be organised in the adopted villages to raise awareness among villagers. The students will undertake nutritional assessment of villagers.

In addition, students will do socio-demographic assessment (socio-economic assessment) of villagers to know the problems of rural areas and their solutions before passing out from college.

National Medical Commission (NMC) has started a family adoption programme in government medical colleges to improve health services in rural areas. Under the programme, GMC has adopted Kurana, Chandukhedi and Mubarakpur villages.

Dr Shailendra Patne, Assistant Professor at GMC, said, “NMC's Family Adoption Program has been started to help UG students understand the health problems of villagers. Students will also visit villages and interact with villagers from time to time.”

About 250 MBBS students were taken to Kurana, Chandukhedi and Mubarakpur for village orientation. They talked to the villagers and inquired about their health and needs.

Earlier, villagers were told about the importance of ORS for treatment of diarrhoea through a street play staged at Chandukhedi Gram Panchayat Bhavan.