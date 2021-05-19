Bhopal: From Africa to Kuno, 8 cheetahs expected by year-end, NTCA allots Rs 14 crore for cheetah translocation

BHOPAL: Hopes of arrival of the African cheetah are running high with the National Tiger Conservation Authority allotting Rs 14 crore for the project. This means that cheetahs could reach Kuno National Park, in Sheopur, by year-end.

The team of experts constituted on the instructions of the Supreme Court had recommended an approximate fund of Rs 22 crore for the purpose. The Union government has reduced it by Rs 8 crore to Rs 14 crore. However, experts believe that the deduction will have no impact on the translocation process.

The fund of Rs 14 crore is for the first year of the ëProject Cheetahí, which includes expenses related to sourcing of animals, international transportation, field monitoring and logistics, holding fence and capacity building and so forth.